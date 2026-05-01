Smuggled conscripts across the border for $25,000: suspect notified of charges. PHOTO

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers have uncovered the organiser of an illegal scheme to smuggle men of conscription age across the state border. The perpetrator charged 25,000 dollars for his ‘services’.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

According to the investigation, a 46-year-old local resident set up a scheme to help conscripts leave the country via unofficial border crossings. The suspect operated with great cunning: he not only advised his "clients" on how to bypass checkpoints but also offered transport options in specially fitted hiding places within vehicles.

Between October 2025 and April 2026, during telephone conversations, the suspect promised one of the men to organise an illegal crossing of the state border outside official checkpoints. In particular, he explained ways to leave the country unhindered and offered transport options using specially equipped compartments in a vehicle.

In March this year, during a face-to-face meeting, the suspect stated that the cost of such ‘services’ was $25,000.

In early April, the suspect received the agreed sum from the "client", after which he was detained by law enforcement officers in accordance with due process.

Investigators from the Boryspil District Prosecutor’s Office have now informed the man that he is suspected of illegally smuggling people across the state border for financial gain.

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officers identifying other possible participants in the scheme.

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