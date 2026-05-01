Five people injured, houses and cars damaged in Russian attack on Rivne Oblast. PHOTO

Today, 1 May, Russian troops struck Rivne Oblast, injuring people.

This was reported by Head of Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

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What is known

As noted, a residential building in Rivne was damaged as a result of the enemy air attack. The roof caught fire over an area of 100 square meters.

It later became known that two residential buildings were damaged in Rivne Oblast as a result of the air attack. One of them is an apartment building in Dubno, where windows were shattered.

In addition, according to preliminary information, three cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The head of the Regional Military Administration said that after the consequences of the strike are assessed, funds for repairs will be allocated from the regional reserve fund.

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Casualties

It is reported that five people were injured in the enemy strikes. Four of them are in hospital.