Explosion at enterprise near Rivne: gas cylinder detonates, 9 people injured

A gas cylinder exploded at an enterprise near Rivne on April 20.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is the preliminary conclusion of specialists cited by Rivne Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Koval.

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Circumstances of the explosion at the enterprise

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred during welding work. A fire broke out after the incident, but State Emergency Service units managed to contain it promptly.

Specialists consider a violation of safety rules while working with gas equipment to be the main cause of the incident. The explosion caused a fire on the premises of the enterprise, but the threat of the blaze spreading was quickly stopped.

The authorities stress that the enterprise is not linked to the chemical industry, so there is no risk of large-scale contamination.

See more: SSU prevented new terrorist attack in centre of Rivne. PHOTOS

Casualties and the condition of the injured

Nine people were injured in the explosion. Some of them are in serious condition, the Regional Military Administration head said.

Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement officers continue to work at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established, and the injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

Earlier, we reported that the Security Service had prevented a new attempt by the ruscists to carry out a terrorist attack in Rivne.

See more: SSU prevented new terrorist attack in centre of Rivne. PHOTOS