Day in Donetsk region: over 1,100 strikes by Russian Federation, one person wounded. PHOTOS

Over 1,100 strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and other towns and villages came under attack. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk District

Sloviansk suffered three attacks, including drone strikes – a private house, an administrative building, a garage and a farm building were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, an administrative building and a car were damaged; in Mykilskyi, a non-residential building; and in Tetyanivka, a private house. In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, a business premises was damaged.

Enemies struck Druzhkivka with four drones – a civilian was injured, and two apartment blocks and one private house were damaged.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siversk district, private houses were damaged.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, three injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy strikes

















