Enemy attacked Novooleksandrivka in Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed and two were injured, including 7-year-old child. PHOTO
Today, 2 May, Russian forces launched KAB strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the enemy attacked Novooleksandrivka.
Several private homes have been destroyed. The blast wave damaged homes near the epicentre of the attack.
Casualties of the attack
A 55-year-old man was killed in the strikes.
A 7-year-old girl and a 77-year-old man were injured. Medical staff are providing the injured with the necessary assistance.
What happened
It was previously reported that on the afternoon of 2 May, Russian troops killed a 62-year-old woman in Tavriiske, Zaporizhzhia.
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