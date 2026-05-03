Day in Zaporizhzhia: 42 settlements under Russian attack, 2 people killed, child among the wounded. PHOTO

Two people have been killed and five others injured, including a child, as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 839 strikes on 42 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Enemy attacked Novooleksandrivka in Zaporizhzhia region: one person was killed, and two were injured, including 7-year-old child. PHOTO

Shelling over the past 24 hours

Russian forces carried out 22 air strikes on Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvas, Zarichne, Novooleksandrivka, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Orikhiv, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Omelnyk, Shyroke, Zirnytsia, Verkhnia Tersia, Kopani, and Mykilsk.

596 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Balabine, Bilenke, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiriia, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, and Olenokostiantynivka.

Four MLRS attacks were recorded on Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Huliaipilske.

217 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Maly Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Sviatopetrivka.

Consequences

According to the Regional Military Administration, 104 reports were received regarding damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Read also: Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district: a woman was killed