Day in Zaporizhzhia: 42 settlements under Russian attack, 2 people killed, child among the wounded. PHOTO
Two people have been killed and five others injured, including a child, as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 839 strikes on 42 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Shelling over the past 24 hours
- Russian forces carried out 22 air strikes on Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvas, Zarichne, Novooleksandrivka, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Orikhiv, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Omelnyk, Shyroke, Zirnytsia, Verkhnia Tersia, Kopani, and Mykilsk.
- 596 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novomykolaivka, Balabine, Bilenke, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiriia, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, and Olenokostiantynivka.
- Four MLRS attacks were recorded on Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Huliaipilske.
- 217 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Primorsk, Stepove, Maly Shcherbaky, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, and Sviatopetrivka.
Consequences
According to the Regional Military Administration, 104 reports were received regarding damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password