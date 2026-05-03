Occupiers have struck Zaporizhzhia: five people have been injured, including 12-year-old girl
Five people sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia. Among the victims is a 12-year-old girl.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the attack
"An enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia caused a fire in some garage facilities. Emergency services are on the scene and are surveying the area," Fedorov reported at 5:13 p.m.
He later reported that there were casualties as a result of the enemy attack.
According to updated reports, five people suffered shrapnel wounds. Among them is a 12-year-old girl.
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