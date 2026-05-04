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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
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UAV strike on road in Chuhuiv district: bread van damaged, casualties reported. PHOTO

In the early hours of 4 May, at around 04:40, an enemy drone, believed to be a "Lancet", struck near a civilian vehicle on the Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhanskyi motorway, close to the village of Kamiana Yaruha in the Chuhuiv district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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A van used to transport bakery products was damaged (it was unladen at the time of the attack).

Two men were injured. The driver suffered a closed head injury and concussion. The freight forwarder experienced an acute stress reaction.

Consequences of the attack

A bread van was damaged in the Kharkiv region following a drone strike
A bread van was damaged in the Kharkiv region following a drone strike

See more: 13 casualties in 24 hours: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17125) Kharkiv region (1631) Chuhuyivskyy district (213)
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