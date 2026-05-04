UAV strike on road in Chuhuiv district: bread van damaged, casualties reported. PHOTO

In the early hours of 4 May, at around 04:40, an enemy drone, believed to be a "Lancet", struck near a civilian vehicle on the Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhanskyi motorway, close to the village of Kamiana Yaruha in the Chuhuiv district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A van used to transport bakery products was damaged (it was unladen at the time of the attack).

Two men were injured. The driver suffered a closed head injury and concussion. The freight forwarder experienced an acute stress reaction.

Consequences of the attack





See more: 13 casualties in 24 hours: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region. PHOTOS