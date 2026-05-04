UAV strike on road in Chuhuiv district: bread van damaged, casualties reported. PHOTO
In the early hours of 4 May, at around 04:40, an enemy drone, believed to be a "Lancet", struck near a civilian vehicle on the Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhanskyi motorway, close to the village of Kamiana Yaruha in the Chuhuiv district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
A van used to transport bakery products was damaged (it was unladen at the time of the attack).
Two men were injured. The driver suffered a closed head injury and concussion. The freight forwarder experienced an acute stress reaction.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password