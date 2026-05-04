Ukraine reinforces defense on border with Transnistria – DeepState. PHOTOS

On the southwestern direction, particularly near unrecognized Transnistria, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are building up defensive capabilities due to potential risks and the presence of a Russian military contingent there.

This was reported by the DeepState analytical project, Censor.NET informs.

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Ukraine’s Defence

According to analysts, a multi-layered system of fortifications is being actively developed in the region. In addition, engineering obstacles are being created and a network of lateral military roads is being developed, increasing the mobility of units and enabling the rapid redeployment of forces if necessary.

Particular emphasis is being placed on checking combat readiness. The command is inspecting units and assessing their level of supply, manning levels and the condition of fortifications, analysts report.

Read more: Russia is sending special service agents to Transnistria and launching drone production, - media

The ability to carry out missions in the event of a possible escalation is also being analyzed. In addition, the region is checking the readiness of hospitals and the evacuation system for a potential increase in workload.

"The main aim of these measures is to strengthen the resilience of the defence in the south-western sector and ensure that the Defence Forces are prepared for any turn of events," adds DeepState.

The Ukrainian command assures that the situation is under control and preparations are being made in advance.

Read more: Ukraine is keeping Russian army away from its borders while Moldova seeks peaceful solution regarding Transnistria, — Sandu

Fortifications and supply routes

Meanwhile, Operational Command "West" has published photos of fortifications on the border with Transnistria.

It said an echeloned defense system is being formed, with lateral roads and logistics to enable the rapid maneuver of troops.

Photo: Operational Command West

Photo: Operational Command West

Photo: Operational Command West

Photo: Operational Command West

Photo: Operational Command West