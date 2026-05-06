In Odesa, naval academy officer demanded $1,600 for admission to exam session. PHOTOS

In Odesa, law enforcement officers have arrested a course officer at a maritime university who was demanding money from students in exchange for resolving issues relating to their studies.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

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Details

According to the investigation, the 53-year-old official offered cadets "help" with admission to exams and avoiding expulsion.

In particular, he demanded nearly $1,600 from one of the graduates who had outstanding debts.

If the student refused, he threatened that he would fail the exams, be barred from the state qualification exam and lose his bachelor’s degree.

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Arrest

Law enforcement officers detained the man whilst he was receiving the full amount of the bribe in his own car near the educational institution.

He was informed of the suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving an unlawful benefit.

The penalty under this article provides for up to 8 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided.