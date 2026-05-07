Scheme to sell humanitarian vehicles intended for Ukraine’s Armed Forces exposed. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have exposed a new scheme involving the illegal import and sale of vehicles registered as humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report by the State Customs Service.

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According to the investigation, an organized group imported vehicles into Ukraine using forged documents. The documents stated that the vehicles were intended for humanitarian needs, but they were later sold.

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How the humanitarian vehicle scheme worked

The vehicles were imported through charitable and public organizations under the guise of aid for Ukraine’s Armed Forces. After customs clearance, the vehicles were listed for sale on online platforms and messengers.

Law enforcement officers documented at least 18 cases of such vehicles being sold. In total, 4,705 vehicles were imported into Ukraine as part of the scheme.

"The suspects submitted documents to customs authorities containing false information about the vehicles’ final purpose," the State Customs Service said.

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Suspicions and court rulings

The participants in the scheme have now been served with notices of suspicion over the illegal use of humanitarian aid. The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of custody with the option of bail.

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