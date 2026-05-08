Russians attack car in Marhanets with FPV drone: three people injured. PHOTOS

In Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone struck a parked car as people were getting into it. A man with a disability, his father, and a woman were injured. Police evacuated the victims under the threat of a repeated attack.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the National Police of Ukraine.

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Drone strike on the parked car

"On May 7, at around 12:44 p.m., the Russian army directed an FPV drone at a car parked near a five-story residential building in Marhanets. At that moment, a 75-year-old man and his acquaintances were helping his 46-year-old son, who has a Group I disability and cannot move independently, get into the car. A woman also approached them and asked for a lift," the statement says.

Just as the people got into the car, the enemy deliberately targeted the rear of the vehicle with the drone.

Despite the explosion and fire, the people managed to get out of the mangled car on their own. After that, the vehicle burned out completely.





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Police assistance

A joint patrol from Police Department No. 2 of the Nikopol District Police Department and officers of the Police Protection Department immediately arrived at the scene.

Under the threat of a repeated strike, law enforcement officers quickly examined the victims.

As a result of the attack, the man with a disability sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg, while his father sustained an arm injury and acoustic trauma.







Police officers carried the injured man to a service vehicle themselves. At that moment, an enemy drone hovered over the attack site again, so law enforcement officers quickly drove people out of the dangerous area and warned local residents to immediately get to shelter.

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The injured man was taken to hospital in a service vehicle, while his father was sent to a medical facility in another car. The injured woman sought medical care at a hospital on her own. All victims received the necessary medical assistance.