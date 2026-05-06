Ruscists attack civilian car in Sumy Oblast: woman killed, man injured (updated)

Russian forces deliberately attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Stetskivka starosta district in Sumy Oblast in the morning.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A female passenger was killed as a result of the enemy strike.

"The driver was injured. He was hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance," the report said.

See more: Shelling in Sumy region: one dead and several injured. Enemy targeted Sumy with KAB. PHOTOS

Shelling over the past day

During 5 May, six civilians were injured as a result of Russian attacks. Private houses were destroyed and civilian vehicles damaged.

In Sumy hromada, a 69-year-old woman was killed this morning as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian car. The 66-year-old driver of the car was also injured.

In addition, a 45-year-old man and women aged 24 and 39 were injured in enemy drone attacks over the past day.

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, a 51-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy drone strike, while a 61-year-old woman was injured in a guided aerial bomb strike. In addition, a 55-year-old woman who was injured in a drone strike on the territory of the hromada on 1 May sought medical assistance.

In Putyvl hromada, a 63-year-old driver was injured when an enemy drone hit a truck.

Over the past day, from the morning of 5 May to the morning of 6 May 2026, Russian forces carried out almost 50 attacks on 21 settlements in nine territorial hromadas of the oblast.

The largest number of attacks was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

See more: Air strike on Shostka: executive committee building, educational institution, residential buildings and cars damaged. PHOTOS

The following hromadas came under Russian attack:

Sumy

Yunakivka

Krasnopillia

Esman

Znob-Novhorodske

Seredyna-Buda

Khutir-Mykhailivskyi

Putyvl

Velyka Pysarivka

The enemy used FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs against Sumy Oblast.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Sumy hromada, civilian infrastructure facilities, private residential houses and cars were damaged;

in Velyka Pysarivka hromada, a motorcycle was damaged;

in Krasnopillia hromada, cars were damaged;

in Putyvl hromada, a truck was damaged;

in Shostka hromada, apartment blocks and private residential houses were damaged;

in Esman hromada, private residential houses were destroyed and an apartment block was damaged;

in Khutir-Mykhailivskyi hromada, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged;

in Znob-Novhorodske hromada, a civilian infrastructure facility and a residential premises were damaged;

in Svesa hromada, a private residential house and a non-residential premises were damaged;

in Shalyhyne hromada, a private household was destroyed;

in Berezivka hromada, a private residential house was damaged;

in Seredyna-Buda hromada, a private residential house was destroyed, while private residential houses, the premises of an educational institution, an outbuilding, agricultural machinery and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Over the past day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police and civil society organizations, evacuated 129 people from border communities.

See more: Enemy drone attacks police car in Bilopillia: two officers seriously injured. PHOTOS

Background

As a reminder, according to the Air Force, on the night of 6 May 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov Oblast, one Kh-31 guided air-launched missile from the airspace of Kursk Oblast, as well as 108 Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas attack UAVs and Parodiia-type decoy drones.

Watch more: Ukraine is building large-scale line of defence from Kyiv Reservoir to Sumy, – Syrotenko. VIDEO