Russia attacks with 3 missiles and 108 UAVs, 89 drones neutralized – Air Force

On the night of 6 May 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Rostov Oblast, one Kh-31 guided air-launched missile from the airspace of Kursk Oblast, as well as 108 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas attack UAVs and Parodiia-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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According to the report, the air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Watch more: Airstrike by MiG-29 fighter jet on enemy UAV command post in south. VIDEO

How did our air defenses perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 89 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas UAVs, as well as Parodiia-type decoy drones, in the north and east of the country.

Aftermath

Impacts were recorded from two ballistic missiles, one guided air-launched missile, and nine attack UAVs at eight locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" the Air Force stressed.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missile and 149 out of 164 drones, - Air Force