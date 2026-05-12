Critical infrastructure damaged as result of Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of shelling by Russian forces.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, there were no casualties.

According to the State Emergency Service, a petrol tanker and a petrol station caught fire in the Kamianske district as a result of the enemy attack.

Rescue workers have extinguished the fire.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation has been announced from certain areas of Nikopol region

Consequences of the attack

See more: Russia launched massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight: explosions were heard in Kyiv and Dnipro. PHOTOS







