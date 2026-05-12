Critical infrastructure damaged as result of Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS
A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of shelling by Russian forces.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, there were no casualties.
According to the State Emergency Service, a petrol tanker and a petrol station caught fire in the Kamianske district as a result of the enemy attack.
Rescue workers have extinguished the fire.
Consequences of the attack
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