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Russian forces launched massive drone strike on industrial infrastructure in Odesa region: damage has been caused. PHOTO
Last night, the Russian army launched a massive attack using strike UAVs against industrial infrastructure in the Odesa region.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences
According to the Regional Military Administration, several waves of strikes caused damage to warehouses and utility buildings. Localised fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by emergency services.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that Russia launched attack drones over Ukrainian territory on the evening of 12 May.
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