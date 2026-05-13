Drunk State Geocadastre official detained for extorting 300,000 hryvnias from farmer, - SBI. PHOTO

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), working in conjunction with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), have exposed the head of one of the State Geocadastre’s sectors in the Kharkiv region, who demanded and received a bribe of 300,000 hryvnias from the manager of a local farm.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SBI press centre.

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Scheme to exert artificial pressure on a farmer

According to the investigation, the official effectively organised a scheme to exert artificial pressure on the farmer in order to force him to pay. As unscheduled inspections are currently subject to a moratorium, he persuaded the farmer to write a request for such an inspection himself. In return, he promised that the farm would then be able to operate undisturbed for several years without further problems or inspections.

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The official also guaranteed a "smooth" inspection process and the absence of obstacles during land cultivation and the sowing campaign. Should the farmer refuse to cooperate, he hinted at potential issues with documentation, bureaucratic delays in procedures, and constant scrutiny from state authorities.

The transfer of money took place in two stages. First, the farmer handed over 100,000 hryvnias. After that, the official showed the results of the inspection, which did not reveal any significant violations, and agreed on the transfer of the remaining amount.

Arrest and suspicion

On the day the second part of the bribe was due, the official did not turn up for work and ordered the farmer to bring the money to his home. As it turned out, at that moment he was consuming alcoholic drinks at home instead of being in his office. Barely able to stand, the official took the money from the farmer, after which the arrest took place.

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