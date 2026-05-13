Dolphins and fish are dying en masse near temporarily occupied city of Mariupol. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A mass die-off of dolphins and fish has been reported on the coast of the Sea of Azov, near the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

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According to the city council, the number of dead animals is already double last year’s figures.

What is happening on the coast

Photos and videos of dead dolphins and fish washed up on the shores of the Sea of Azov have been published on Mariupol’s pro-occupation social media pages.

Dead dolphins have also been found on beaches in the villages of Urzuf and Sedove.

Local residents attribute the deterioration in the environmental situation to sea pollution.

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What local residents are saying

Residents of Mariupol report spills of fuel oil and crude oil, as well as sewage entering the sea.

"They are poisoning the sea. And recently, it seems as though it is being done deliberately. Spills of fuel oil and crude oil. Volunteers are scrubbing and washing the poor birds, but how many have already died and how many more will die," the city council quotes residents as saying.

According to the city council, fish are also dying en masse due to the deterioration of water quality in the Sea of Azov.

Earlier reports indicated the near-total destruction of gobies in the waters of the Sea of Azov.