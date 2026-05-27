Special Operations Forces are one of most effective components of our defence, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Special operations forces are one of the most effective components of our defence.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, precise operations and results are always vital for the state. Every day, our soldiers demonstrate their strength, resilience and professionalism in the fight for Ukraine.

"Ukraine stands firm thanks to those who have fought and continue to fight for our state as if for themselves, who risk their own lives for the safety of others, who carry out vital work in the most dangerous conditions. We thank every Special Operations Forces soldier for their courage, dedication and defence of Ukraine.

Glory to the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine! Happy Professional Day, soldiers,” said the Head of State.

See also: Soldiers of the 8th Special Operations Regiment cleared a forest strip and eliminated an occupier who refused to surrender. VIDEO



















As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy established the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on 27 May.

See also: Special forces from the SSO’s “Rangers” regiment cleared a position held by occupiers during a raid on a house. VIDEO