Special Operations Forces are one of most effective components of our defence, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS
Special operations forces are one of the most effective components of our defence.
This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, precise operations and results are always vital for the state. Every day, our soldiers demonstrate their strength, resilience and professionalism in the fight for Ukraine.
"Ukraine stands firm thanks to those who have fought and continue to fight for our state as if for themselves, who risk their own lives for the safety of others, who carry out vital work in the most dangerous conditions. We thank every Special Operations Forces soldier for their courage, dedication and defence of Ukraine.
Glory to the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine! Happy Professional Day, soldiers,” said the Head of State.
As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy established the Day of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on 27 May.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password