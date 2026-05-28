Hectare of forest in Rivne region was burnt down after crash of "Shahed" drone. PHOTO

A forest fire broke out in the Rivne region after a Russian drone crashed. The fire destroyed almost a hectare of woodland.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Polissya Forest Office branch.

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The fire broke out on 27 May in the Sekhiv Forestry of the Klesiv Forest District.

The fire spread rapidly through the forest

According to foresters, the fire was caused by a drone crash. Due to the hot, dry and windy weather, the fire began to spread rapidly through the forest.

Fire engines from the forest district and over 30 forest rangers were promptly deployed to tackle the blaze.

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The fire was extinguished within a few hours

The forest fire was contained within a few hours. The fire destroyed almost 1 hectare of forest.

The Polissya Forest Office noted that thanks to a rapid response and coordinated efforts, it was possible to prevent the fire from spreading further and causing significantly greater losses to the forest.





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