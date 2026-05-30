Day in Chernihiv region: residential and critical infrastructure under attack by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Last night, the enemy attacked Semenivka in the Chernihiv region using drones. The attack damaged homes and a car.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling of the region

According to the Regional State Administration, windows in houses were damaged yesterday afternoon by an FPV drone strike.

It is also noted that in the village of Novhorod, in the Siverska community, agricultural machinery was damaged by a ‘Gerbera’ strike.

In two communities in the Koriukivka and Chernihiv districts, "Gerbera" strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities – in particular, energy and transport facilities.

See more: Ruscists destroyed school on border of Chernihiv region. PHOTO

Consequences











In total, the enemy attacked the Chernihiv region 21 times over the past 24 hours.

Watch more: Tractor driver in Chernihiv region continues working in field despite crash and explosion of ’Shahed’ drone nearby. VIDEO