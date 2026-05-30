SSU struck "Armavir" oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russian Federation, 500 km from Ukrainian border, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

Soldiers from the Security Service of Ukraine have struck yet another target in the Russian oil industry: the Armavir oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Zelenskyy

"Our new long-range strikes, and this is 500 kilometres from our state border. We are quite rightly returning the war to where it came from. Russia could have ended its aggression long ago, but chose to drag it out and prolong it. So another target in the Russian oil industry has been hit: Armavir, Krasnodar Krai," he clarified.

Zelenskyy also thanked the SSU soldiers for this result.

Read more: SSU strikes strategic Russian Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station and gas terminal at Temryuk port

"It is important that, step by step, we are implementing our plan of far-reaching sanctions – in response to everything Russia is doing against our country and our people. All types of our sanctions – legal and entirely practical, far-reaching ones – are working towards bringing peace closer. Thank you for your precision!", the head of state concluded.

What preceded this?

It was previously reported that drones struck the Krasnodar krai: an oil depot was hit.