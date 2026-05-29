SSU strikes strategic Russian Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station and gas terminal at Temryuk port

Operators of the SSU’s (Security Service of Ukraine's) Alpha Special Operations Center struck the strategic Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station, which has its own tank farm, in Russia’s Yaroslavl region, as well as the gas terminal at Temryuk port in Krasnodar Krai.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station

As noted, the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station is part of the main Baltic Pipeline System (BPS-1) and supplies crude oil to the nearby Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery, as well as to export terminals at the port of Primorsk. After the SSU drone attack, three crude oil tanks caught fire. The fire covered an area of more than 5,000 square metres.

Read more: Drones attack Yaroslavl region: traffic toward Moscow blocked

Gas terminal

As a result of strikes on the gas terminal at Temryuk port, a fire was recorded on the premises of Maktren-Nafta LLC. A gas pipeline on the pier and buildings are among the structures burning. The facility transships liquefied gas from railcars and tank containers to specialised gas carrier vessels.

The SSU emphasises that such special operations are of strategic importance, as they reduce Russia’s oil exports, which are the main source of revenue for the Russian budget.

Watch more: Frigate "Admiral Essen" and Project 1239 vessel were caught in strike zone of USF drones in Novorossiysk, - Madyar. VIDEO

"Every disabled oil pumping station, every halted pipeline or oil refinery means millions of dollars that will not reach the Kremlin’s budget and will not be turned into missiles, drones and shells. By striking Russia’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine is taking the war back to where it came from and forcing the enemy to pay the real price for its aggression," the SSU added.

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