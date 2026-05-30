We are preparing for important negotiations, – Zelensky. VIDEO

Today, 30 May 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a special meeting on Ukraine’s next steps.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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Diplomacy

"Firstly: diplomacy. I am in contact almost daily with representatives of the President of the United States and our European partners. We have taken stock of the current situation regarding air defence supplies and our agreements in general. We have set priorities for the next few weeks: anti-ballistic systems, bilateral agreements on the production and supply of drones, in particular the Drone Deal with the European Union, and preparations for meetings in various formats. We are preparing for important negotiations – no public details at this stage,” the head of state noted.







Read on Censor.NET: Europe must be a party to the negotiations on Ukraine, says Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Humanitarian issues

He also stressed the need to continue the humanitarian track and the exchanges that have already been agreed upon. In particular, Zelenskyy instructed officials to contact partners who can now step up the necessary mediation.

"Thirdly: there will be new decisions in support of Ukraine, particularly our energy sector. We are finalising the details," he concluded.

Read also: If Ukraine is being asked to restrict its army, the same should apply to Russia, says Kallas