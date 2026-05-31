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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Enemy strikes business in Chernihiv region: one man killed, lorries on fire. PHOTOS

A 58-year-old man has been killed in a Russian attack in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As noted, during the night, an enemy UAV struck the premises of one of the enterprises in the Koriukivka district. The strike caused a fire in the car park. Seven lorries were destroyed by the fire.

While clearing up the aftermath of the attack, rescue workers discovered the body of the deceased.

See more: Day in Chernihiv region: residential and critical infrastructure under attack by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Consequences

Shelling of Chernihiv region
Shelling of Chernihiv region
Shelling of Chernihiv region
Shelling of Chernihiv region
Shelling of Chernihiv region

See more: Ruscists destroyed school on border of Chernihiv region. PHOTO

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shoot out (17437) Chernihiv region (475) Koryukivskyy district (56)
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