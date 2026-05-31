Enemy strikes business in Chernihiv region: one man killed, lorries on fire. PHOTOS

A 58-year-old man has been killed in a Russian attack in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As noted, during the night, an enemy UAV struck the premises of one of the enterprises in the Koriukivka district. The strike caused a fire in the car park. Seven lorries were destroyed by the fire.



While clearing up the aftermath of the attack, rescue workers discovered the body of the deceased.

See more: Day in Chernihiv region: residential and critical infrastructure under attack by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Consequences











See more: Ruscists destroyed school on border of Chernihiv region. PHOTO