Enemy strikes business in Chernihiv region: one man killed, lorries on fire. PHOTOS
A 58-year-old man has been killed in a Russian attack in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Details
As noted, during the night, an enemy UAV struck the premises of one of the enterprises in the Koriukivka district. The strike caused a fire in the car park. Seven lorries were destroyed by the fire.
While clearing up the aftermath of the attack, rescue workers discovered the body of the deceased.
Consequences
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