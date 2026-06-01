Russian FPV drone attacked civil defence vehicle in Kramatorsk: one person injured. PHOTO

Russian forces launched an attack using an FPV drone on an official vehicle belonging to the Civil Protection Department of Kramatorsk City Council. A man born in 1966 was injured in the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.

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The City Council emphasised that the vehicle had clear markings and insignia that unambiguously indicated its affiliation with the civil service. Vehicles belonging to local residents were also parked nearby.

The Civil Protection Department noted that its staff are regularly the first to arrive at the scenes of Russian attacks, take part in clearing up the aftermath of shelling, coordinate the work of the emergency services and assist affected residents.

According to the city authorities, the strike on such a vehicle cannot be considered accidental.

Injured man

According to preliminary information, a man born in 1966 was injured as a result of the attack.

Details regarding the nature of his injuries and his condition are being clarified.

The attack – an act of terror

The city council stated that such strikes are evidence of targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure and services that ensure the city’s functioning and assist the population following shelling.

"Striking those who help save people is not war. It is terrorism," the Kramatorsk City Council emphasised.

Despite yet another attack, city services continue to operate and deal with the aftermath of the Russian shelling.

Read more: Russians again drop aerial bombs on center of Kramatorsk: at least 12 people injured (updated)





