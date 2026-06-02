Fires raged at several enterprises in Khmelnytskyi region following attack by enemy UAVs. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Fires have broken out at several enterprises following Russian drone strikes on the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"In the Khmelnytskyi region, fires broke out at four locations on the premises of civilian enterprises as a result of an attack by Russian drones," the statement said.

It is noted that rescue workers have dealt with the aftermath of the enemy shelling.



No information about casualties has been received.

Read more: Attack on Dnipro: enemy fired cluster munitions, extensive destruction recorded. PHOTO

Nine UAVs neutralised

According to Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, during the night-time attack, air defence forces shot down or neutralised nine drones within the region.



The attack damaged premises on the territory of enterprises in the Khmelnytskyi district.

See more: Official Zeekr car dealership in Kyiv has been destroyed: security guard miraculously survived, and crater remains at site of strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack













