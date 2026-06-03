29 flights delayed at Pulkovo due to drone attack: fire at oil terminal continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS
At Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg, at least 29 flights have been delayed by more than two hours following a drone attack. A further nine aircraft have been diverted to alternative airports.
This was reported by the airport’s press service, according to Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.
Details
The publication is also sharing videos and photos of the fire at the oil terminal as of now.
What led up to this?
- As reported, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is on fire following a drone attack on St Petersburg.
- As a reminder, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to open today, 3 June, in St Petersburg.
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