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News Photo Drone attack on Russian regions
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29 flights delayed at Pulkovo due to drone attack: fire at oil terminal continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg, at least 29 flights have been delayed by more than two hours following a drone attack. A further nine aircraft have been diverted to alternative airports.

This was reported by the airport’s press service, according to Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The publication is also sharing videos and photos of the fire at the oil terminal as of now.

Watch more: Moment of strike on "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" on day International Economic Forum began. VIDEO+PHOTO

The terminal in St Petersburg
The terminal in St Petersburg
The terminal in St Petersburg

What led up to this?

  • As reported, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is on fire following a drone attack on St Petersburg.
  • As a reminder, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to open today, 3 June, in St Petersburg.

Watch more: "Progress" defence plant, which manufactures components for missiles, has been attacked and is on fire in Tambov region of Russian Federation, - media. VIDEO

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St. Petersburg (45) Strikes on RF (810)
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