29 flights delayed at Pulkovo due to drone attack: fire at oil terminal continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg, at least 29 flights have been delayed by more than two hours following a drone attack. A further nine aircraft have been diverted to alternative airports.

This was reported by the airport’s press service, according to Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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The publication is also sharing videos and photos of the fire at the oil terminal as of now.

Watch more: Moment of strike on "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" on day International Economic Forum began. VIDEO+PHOTO







What led up to this?

As reported, the "St Petersburg Oil Terminal" is on fire following a drone attack on St Petersburg.

As a reminder, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to open today, 3 June, in St Petersburg.

Watch more: "Progress" defence plant, which manufactures components for missiles, has been attacked and is on fire in Tambov region of Russian Federation, - media. VIDEO