Day in Kharkiv region: 3 dead and 21 wounded, including children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched attacks on Kharkiv and 17 other towns and villages in the region. Three people were killed and a further 21 were injured in the shelling, including two children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A 52-year-old woman was killed in Kharkiv, and eight people of various ages were injured. In the village of Rokytne, Novovodolazhskyi community, two men were killed, and ten others, including a minor, were injured. There are also casualties in Chuhuiv and other settlements in the region.

Russia used missiles, KABs and dozens of drones

Kharkiv was hit, specifically the Kholodnohirskyi, Osnovianskyi and Slobidskyi districts of the city.

During the attack, the enemy used missiles, a guided aerial bomb, FPV drones and dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles of various types:

3 missiles;

1 guided missile;

17 "Geran-2" UAVs;

5 "Molniya" UAVs;

5 FPV drones;

71 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

See more: Russian forces have attacked two districts of Kharkiv. Residential building has been hit in roof. PHOTO

Extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, railway infrastructure, businesses, warehouses, transport and energy networks have been damaged. Damage has been recorded in Kharkiv and a number of districts in the region, including Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv, Lozova and Chuhuiv.

in Kharkiv, railway infrastructure, a shop, 4 cars, 6 private houses, a garage and power lines were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, 2 private houses (village of Snihy), a warehouse, a tractor, a car (village of Zabrody), a private house (village of Vinnitski Ivany), and a car (village of Zolochiv) were damaged;

In the Kupiansk district, 2 private houses (the village of Prykolotne, the village of Zhukiv Yar) were damaged;

in the Izium district, a private house was damaged (village of Pisky-Radkivski);

in the Kharkiv district, 4 farm buildings, 5 private houses, 3 outbuildings (village of Rokytne), a private enterprise (city of Merefa), and road surfacing (village of Bezruky) were damaged; a private house ( Slatyne settlement), 3 warehouse buildings, 10 lorries and 11 cars (Berezivske village);

in the Lozova district, a private house was damaged (Varvarivka village);

in the Chuhuiv district, a private house and a block of flats (village of Bilyi Kolodyaz), 2 blocks of flats and an administrative building (city of Chuhuiv) were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 5 people killed and 10 wounded in shelling by occupiers. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks



















