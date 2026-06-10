SBI stopped car carrying former head of Odesa TCR Borysov at exit from Kyiv – media. PHOTO

On June 10, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting searches after stopping a BMW car carrying former head of the Odesa TCR and SS (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support) Yevhen Borysov, who is standing trial on several charges.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a source of Ukrainska Pravda in law enforcement agencies.

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Searches are ongoing

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the car carrying Borysov was stopped at a checkpoint on the Odesa highway at the exit from Kyiv. It is noted that the SBI searches are taking place as part of a criminal investigation into the legalization of funds obtained illegally.

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Earlier, as part of this case, the court transferred to ARMA’s management a house worth 4 million euros and an office worth 510,000 euros at the Spanish resort of Marbella, as well as three cars. All this property belonged to Borysov’s relatives.

See more: Former Odesa military commissar detained, his property in Italy transferred to ARMA - SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The case of Yevhen Borysov

Earlier, Odesa ex-military commander Borysov was detained again on his way out of the pre-trial detention centre. He was served a new suspicion notice of organising the legalisation of property obtained by criminal means in particularly large amounts (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In 2023, Borysov was detained and placed in custody. Initially, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 150 million, but the bail amount was gradually reduced to UAH 12 million.

The Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, posted on Facebook information about the property status of the family of the head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Centre for the Recruitment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Borysov.

Later, the media showed the estate and office of the family of Odesa military commissar Borysov.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to immediately dismiss Odesa military commissar Borysov.

Later, the SBI served Borysov with a notice of suspicion.

Also, according to the SBI, Odesa ex-military commissar Borysov vacationed in the Seychelles and Spain instead of serving.

Read more: Odesa ex-military commissar Borysov sent to custody with possibility of bail of UAH 402 million