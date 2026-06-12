NABU has exposed MP and officials from Poltava City Council in kickback scheme involving road repairs. PHOTO
In Poltava, detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have exposed a city councillor and city hall officials for a corruption scheme involving road repairs and maintenance.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.
According to the investigation, officials from the Housing and Utilities Department of the Poltava City Council, together with the councillor, set up a system to receive money from contractors.
Contractors were required to pay 10% of the contract value
The NABU claims that those involved in the scheme demanded so-called kickbacks from companies for contracts for the ongoing repair and maintenance of local roads.
The amount of the unlawful benefit amounted to 10% of the value of the contracts concluded.
According to the investigation, the total amount of funds received exceeded 7.7 million hryvnias.
Four individuals have been served with notices of suspicion
Currently, a member of the Poltava City Council, one of the city council officials and two representatives of contracting companies have been notified of the charges.
The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on the councillor in the form of detention, with an alternative bail set at 33.28 million hryvnias.
Investigators are continuing their probe and identifying other individuals who may be involved in the scheme.
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