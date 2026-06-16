Father of Polish volunteer Sztyber, who died fighting for Ukraine, handed over his son’s car to Ukrainian military. PHOTO
Mirosław Sztyber, the father of Polish volunteer Daniel Sztyber, who was killed fighting for Ukraine in 2022, has donated a car to Ukrainian defenders.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Slawa.
Father of fallen volunteer continues his son’s work
The man said that he is continuing the voluntary work that his son began during his lifetime.
In particular, Sztyber noted that before his son joined the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine, he was involved in voluntary work.
"He travelled with humanitarian convoys. I organised the aid, and he accompanied them. Over time, he began to get closer to the front line," the man said.
After his son was killed in the war in Ukraine, Sztyber continued his volunteer work and support for Ukraine.
He said that he had repeatedly delivered humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian military, including medical equipment and stretchers for evacuating the wounded.
The car Daniel used was sent to the front
The final decision was to donate the car. We bought it together with Daniel, and he also used it. It is important to me that this car continues to serve the Ukrainian military and helps them in their work on the front line," he added.
Daniel Sztyber was buried with military honours at the Stare Powązki Cemetery in Warsaw.
Mirosław Sztyber called for the preservation of Ukrainian-Polish relations
The father of the fallen soldier emphasised the importance of maintaining the partnership between Ukraine and Poland.
"I believe that we must preserve Ukrainian-Polish relations. Only together can we be strong. If we act separately, we grow weaker, whereas cooperation offers a chance for development and security for both nations," he emphasised.
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