Russians attacked American company in Sumy region with drones: two people injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, 19 June, Russian invaders attacked a factory in Trostyanets, Sumy Oblast. Two people were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

It is reported that one of the enemy drones struck the factory premises, whilst another was shot down by the air defence forces.

Two people were injured. A 40-year-old man sustained injuries and was hospitalised. His life is not in danger.

A 42-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction and will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 13 people injured in attacks by the Russian Federation. PHOTOS

This is the second time this year that the enemy has attacked the Mondelez facility

"This is the second time this year that the enemy has attacked the premises of the American company Mondelez, located in the Sumy region. The enemy is deliberately targeting a civilian enterprise where people work and manufacture products for consumers in Ukraine and around the world," the statement said.

It should be recalled that on 21 February 2026, Russian troops struck the American company Mondelez, which is located in Trostianets, Sumy Oblast.

Read more: Enemy fired missile with cluster munitions at community in Sumy region: woman killed