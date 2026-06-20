Shelling in Donetsk region: three dead and several injured in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 19 June 2026, Russian forces launched intensive attacks on two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk District

It is reported that a private house was damaged in Dobropillia.

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Kramatorsk District

According to the Regional Military Administration, three people were injured and infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaivka. Two people were injured in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, three people were killed and eight wounded; 18 private homes, three high-rise blocks, a hall of residence, a car service centre and car wash, an administrative building, a place of worship, a farm building, a café and five cars were damaged. In Mariivka, Oleksandrivka community, a car was damaged. In Samiilivka, Novodonetsk community, two private houses were damaged; in Spasko-Mykhailivka, an agricultural enterprise and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Druzhkivka, a high-rise block and a private house were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 23 times.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 6 dead and 19 wounded due to shelling by Russian Federation. PHOTOS