Russian ’Shahed’ strikes petrol station in Odesa region: fire breaks out. PHOTO

An enemy ‘Shahed’-type attack UAV struck a petrol station in the south of the Odesa region this morning.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

It is reported that the strike caused a fire in a gas tanker and the cladding of the control room building. Firefighters have now extinguished the blaze. Clean-up operations are ongoing. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

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