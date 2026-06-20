Russian ’Shahed’ strikes petrol station in Odesa region: fire breaks out. PHOTO
An enemy ‘Shahed’-type attack UAV struck a petrol station in the south of the Odesa region this morning.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
It is reported that the strike caused a fire in a gas tanker and the cladding of the control room building. Firefighters have now extinguished the blaze. Clean-up operations are ongoing. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
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