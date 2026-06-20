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News Photo Drone attack on Odesa region
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Russian ’Shahed’ strikes petrol station in Odesa region: fire breaks out. PHOTO

An enemy ‘Shahed’-type attack UAV struck a petrol station in the south of the Odesa region this morning.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

It is reported that the strike caused a fire in a gas tanker and the cladding of the control room building. Firefighters have now extinguished the blaze. Clean-up operations are ongoing. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Strike on a petrol station in the Odesa region

See more: Russian forces attacked lorry park in Odesa region: one person has been killed and others injured. PHOTOS

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gas station (35) shoot out (17652) Odesa region (1107) Shahed (1440)
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