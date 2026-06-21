Day in Donetsk region: two districts attacked, two wounded in Druzhkivka. PHOTOS

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 33 times, resulting in casualties.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 21 June, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk District

In Bilozerske, three high-rise buildings were destroyed, and nine were damaged.

In Dobropillia, a private house was damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people are reported killed and four wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk District

In Mykolaivka, 8 high-rise buildings and 25 private houses were damaged.

In Sloviansk, a high-rise block, five private houses, two cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In Mirna Dolyna, Oleksandrivka community, a grain silo was damaged.

In Novodonetsk, a high-rise block was damaged; in Kuritsyne, a business premises were damaged; in Samiilivka, a private house and a car were damaged.

In Druzhkivka, two people were injured, and a private house was damaged.

See more: Ruscists struck residential area in Kramatorsk: two killed and six wounded (updated). PHOTOS

It is reported that 427 people, including 29 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

Consequences of the shelling

The consequences of the enemy strikes were reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region.

















