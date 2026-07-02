In Kyiv, 23 educational institutions in four districts damaged after attack. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, 23 educational establishments in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Pecherskyi districts were damaged as a result of a massive attack by Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a Facebook post by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi.

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Consequences of the attack for educational institutions

According to him, ten kindergartens, ten schools, two out-of-school educational institutions and one vocational education institution were damaged.

In most buildings, windows were shattered and doors damaged by the blast wave. In some institutions, facades, roofs, interiors and children's playgrounds were damaged.

"The most important thing is that no children or employees of educational institutions were injured during the attack. Specialists are currently inspecting all damaged buildings. After the damage is assessed, the city will promptly begin the necessary restoration work so that the institutions are ready for the new academic year," the official said.

See more: Animals at Kyiv Zoo were injured as result of Russian strikes. PHOTOS

How many institutions have been damaged during the war

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 308 educational institutions have already been damaged in Kyiv.

Among them are 122 kindergartens, 154 schools, six out-of-school educational institutions, 15 vocational education institutions, one higher education institution and one inclusive resource center.

On July 2, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Kyiv using drones and missiles. Damage was recorded in all districts of the city.

So far, 22 people are known to have been killed and 100 injured. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Kyiv residents have submitted more than 350 reports of property damage.

See more: Over 52,000 people took shelter in Kyiv Metro during Russian Federation’s night-time attack, - Kyiv Metro. PHOTO