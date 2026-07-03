Four fires break out in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone – SAUEZM. PHOTO

Rescue workers are extinguishing four fires in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. At the same time, experts assure us that background radiation levels remain within normal limits and that there is no threat to residents of Kyiv or other regions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM).

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According to the agency, as of 1:00 p.m. on 3 July, four fire outbreaks had been recorded in the Exclusion Zone. They were also confirmed by satellite data from NASA’s FIRMS system.

"Four fire outbreaks have been recorded in the Exclusion Zone," the SAUEZM said.

See more: New fires break out in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after drone strike









Radiation levels are being constantly monitored

The State Agency noted that radiation levels are continuously monitored at 39 automated monitoring stations.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre of the State Emergency Service, even directly near the fire outbreaks, the concentration of radioactive substances in the air remains below permissible limits.

"The fires do not affect the current radiation situation in Kyiv, other regions of Ukraine, or neighboring countries," the agency stressed.

The SAUEZM urged people to follow only official reports and assured that the situation is under constant control.







See more: It took almost a day to extinguish a 4-hectare forest fire following a Russian attack in the Kyiv region. PHOTO