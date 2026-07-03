Russians strike Zaporizhzhia: two killed, 21 injured, including two children. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, July 3, Russian troops struck an industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, leaving people dead and injured.

This was reported by the Head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, Russian guided aerial bombs attacked one of the industrial enterprises. The premises were damaged.

See more: Ruscists struck building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are injuries. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

There is preliminary information about one person killed and at least five injured.

Updated information

Later, Fedorov reported that the number of people injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia was increasing.

As a result of enemy shelling at various locations in the city, a total of seven people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

All are under medical supervision.

Unfortunately, two men were killed.

Updated information

At 8:02 p.m., Fedorov reported that the number of people injured had risen to 17, and two people were killed.

The oldest injured person is 76 years old, and the youngest is an 11-year-old boy. Two people are in serious condition.

The victims sustained shrapnel wounds. The injured are receiving medical assistance.

Updated information

As of 9:25 p.m., 21 people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Among them are two children: a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

Currently, 12 people are in hospital: nine have been hospitalized, and three more are being examined by medics. Three of the injured are in serious condition.

Aftermath of the attacks



















See more: Ruscists struck building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there are injuries. PHOTOS