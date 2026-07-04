Five people, including child, have been injured as result of Russian attack on supermarket in Kramatorsk (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 4 July, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties from the attack

It is reported that at least three people have been injured as a result of the attack on Kramatorsk. Among the injured is a child born in 2015.

Strike on a retail outlet

It is reported that at around 4 pm, the Russians struck a shopping centre in the city centre.



"This is an ordinary urban space where people go about their business. It is precisely such places that the Russians deliberately target – to maim civilians, sow fear and destroy lives where they cannot achieve military victory," said Filashkin.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation, 5 dead, 12 wounded. PHOTO

Updated information

According to information from the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, at least five civilians, including a child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on a supermarket in Kramatorsk.

Russian forces dropped a ‘FAB-250’ bomb from a UMPK onto Kramatorsk. A shop in the city centre came under fire from the occupying forces.

As a result of the attack, at least five civilians who were in the supermarket sustained injuries.

Among those injured is an 11-year-old boy. He, along with three injured women aged 36, 38 and 62, and a 56-year-old man, are receiving specialist medical care.

The full extent of the damage caused by the shelling is currently being assessed.

According to information from the Ukrainian National Police, the bus station has also been damaged.

The consequences of the impact