Enemy attacked Vilniansk: two women injured; people may be trapped under rubble. PHOTO
On the morning of 5 July 2026, Russian forces attacked Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
"The Vilniansk district is under enemy attack. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties. People may be trapped under the rubble," the message states.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
Update
It later emerged that, according to preliminary reports, two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
Two women, aged 93 and 68, sought medical assistance.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that over the past 24 hours,one person was killed and a further 16 were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.
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