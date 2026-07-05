Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka under attack by Russian Federation; one person killed, six injured. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 4 July 2026, Russian forces carried out intensive shelling of the Kramatorsk district in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There have been casualties and damage

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, two private houses, a lorry, and a car were damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, five people were injured, and a retail outlet was damaged. In Oleksandrivka, a high-rise building was damaged, and in Ocheretine, infrastructure was damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one injured, and a car was damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 11 times.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack by Russian Federation, 5 dead, 12 wounded. PHOTO