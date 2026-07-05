Russia struck Pavlohrad: fire broke out at vehicle service centre, and lorries caught fire. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 5 July 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire has broken out

"A fire is raging in Pavlohrad following a Russian attack on the city. Lorries at a service station have caught fire. All emergency services are on the scene," the message reads.

See more: Occupiers struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: 3 people killed, 12 more injured. PHOTOS

Preliminary reports suggest there were no casualties.