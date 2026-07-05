Russia struck Pavlohrad: fire broke out at vehicle service centre, and lorries caught fire. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 5 July 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
A fire has broken out
"A fire is raging in Pavlohrad following a Russian attack on the city. Lorries at a service station have caught fire. All emergency services are on the scene," the message reads.
Preliminary reports suggest there were no casualties.
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