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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russia struck Pavlohrad: fire broke out at vehicle service centre, and lorries caught fire. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 5 July 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire has broken out

"A fire is raging in Pavlohrad following a Russian attack on the city. Lorries at a service station have caught fire. All emergency services are on the scene," the message reads.

See more: Occupiers struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: 3 people killed, 12 more injured. PHOTOS

Russian strike on Pavlohrad

Preliminary reports suggest there were no casualties.

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shoot out (17924) Pavlohrad (114) Dnipropetrovsk region (2438) Pavlohradskyy district (127)
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