Day in Sumy region: three dead, damaged houses and cars. PHOTO

Three people have been killed in the Sumy region as a result of Russian strikes over the past 24 hours. Damage to and destruction of residential buildings, vehicles and civilian infrastructure have also been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional State Administration.

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Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled 22 settlements in the region. A total of 56 strikes were recorded. In the Velykopysarivska community, a 57-year-old man was killed when a Russian drone struck a private residence.

In the Sumy community, a 66-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a strike by an enemy UAV. He died in hospital.

In addition, a 45-year-old man died in hospital after being seriously injured on 3 July during a Russian drone attack on a petrol station in Sumy.

Victims of Russian strikes

People who were injured in previous Russian attacks also sought treatment at hospitals: a 44-year-old woman following a guided aerial bomb strike on Sumy on 3 July; a 75-year-old woman injured on 1 July in the Popivka community; and a 54-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman who were injured on 4 July during shelling of the Znob-Novhorod community.

See more: Russia attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: car repair workshops, petrol stations and warehouses were set alight. PHOTOS

Attacks on communities

The Sumy and Shostka districts bore the brunt of the strikes. The enemy used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, attack drones and guided aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian attacks, civilian infrastructure in a number of communities across the region has been damaged or destroyed.

In particular, in the Bilopillia community, a block of flats and a private house, a shopping centre and a non-residential building were damaged, and a car was destroyed. In the Okhtyrka, Vorozhba and Putivl communities, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

In the Velykopysarivska and Seredyno-Budska communities, private houses were damaged, whilst in the Znob-Novhorod and Esman communities, some residential properties were destroyed. Damage was also recorded in the Sumy community, and in the Hlukhiv community, non-residential premises and vehicles were destroyed.

See more: Industrial enterprise was on fire in Poltava region following Russian attack: fires have been extinguished. PHOTOS





