Industrial enterprise was on fire in Poltava region following Russian attack: fires have been extinguished. PHOTOS
In the Poltava district, rescue workers extinguished fires that broke out as a result of a Russian attack on one of the industrial enterprises.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
According to the State Emergency Service, whilst clearing up the aftermath of the shelling, Russian troops launched further strikes on the scene.
Despite this, the rescue workers completed their tasks, and there are no reports of casualties.
What led up to this?
For several days in a row, Russian invaders attacked "Naftogaz" facilities, including those in the Poltava region.
Clean-up operations
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