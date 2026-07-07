Russian forces struck high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian invaders have attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike.

See more: Ruscists attack Zaporizhzhia with UAV: two people killed, injuries reported. PHOTOS













