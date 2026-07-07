Russian forces struck high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian invaders have attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password