Official from Kramatorsk City Council is suspected of possessing child pornography and weapons, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

A city council official has been arrested in Kramatorsk on suspicion of possessing child pornography, as well as illegally possessing weapons and ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the investigation, the 54-year-old official uploaded six pornographic files featuring minors and young children to his Google account. These included photographs of naked boys and scenes of their sexual exploitation.

The prosecutor’s office noted that a comprehensive computer-technical and forensic art examination confirmed that the seized files contained child pornography.











During a search carried out on 2 July at the suspect’s flat, law enforcement officers seized two laptops, a mobile phone, a router, as well as two pistols – a Makarov and a TT – over 200 rounds of ammunition, a fragmentation hand grenade and a defensive-offensive anti-personnel grenade with fuses.

The official was charged under Part 1 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (accessing child pornography for the purpose of its subsequent storage without the intention of sale or distribution) and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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