Ruscists hit car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: two men died. PHOTO

Russian invaders killed two men with a drone in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"On July 10, at around 8:00 a.m., Russian forces launched an FPV drone strike against a civilian Toyota RAV4 traveling in the village of Slatine in the Kharkiv district.



Two civilian men—the driver and a passenger—were killed as a result of the strike," the statement said.

See more: Day in the Kharkiv region: Russians killed one person, seven injured. PHOTOS

What happened before that?

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers attacked a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in one fatality. Seven people were injured.