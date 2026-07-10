Ruscists hit car with FPV drone in Kharkiv region: two men died. PHOTO
Russian invaders killed two men with a drone in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"On July 10, at around 8:00 a.m., Russian forces launched an FPV drone strike against a civilian Toyota RAV4 traveling in the village of Slatine in the Kharkiv district.
Two civilian men—the driver and a passenger—were killed as a result of the strike," the statement said.
What happened before that?
Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers attacked a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in one fatality. Seven people were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password