Four people killed, including 14-year-old boy, and 13 wounded in Russian attacks on Kramatorsk community. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, 10 July, Russian forces struck the Kramatorsk community with aerial bombs, killing and wounding civilians.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

What is known

At around 3 p.m., the Russians dropped seven aerial bombs on Kramatorsk and Bilenke. One struck an apartment building, another hit a shop, and the remaining bombs struck residential areas.

All relevant emergency services are working at the strike sites.

See more: Occupiers hit gas station in Kramatorsk with drone. PHOTOS

Casualties from the strikes

At least four people were killed and nine wounded in the attacks on the Kramatorsk community.

A 14-year-old boy was among those killed.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The final casualty figures and the extent of the destruction are being established.

"The Russians knew very well where they were striking. This was yet another deliberate attack on people, on residential neighbourhoods, on life that they are incapable of either creating or understanding," Filashkin stressed.

See more: Russia dropped three FAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk: two civilians killed. PHOTOS

Filashkin later reported that the number of people wounded in the attacks on the Kramatorsk community had risen to 13.

The aftermath of the attack





