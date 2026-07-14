Following Russian Federation’s night-time attack, warhead of S-400 missile was found in Kyiv, - police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, following a Russian night-time attack, bomb disposal experts recovered the warhead of a missile from an S-400 air defence missile system. The dangerous find was discovered on the premises of one of the local businesses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

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What was found at the site of the strike

During a search of the area, law enforcement officers found a damaged missile warhead and metal debris with traces of an explosive charge, which belonged to a missile from the S-400 air defence system.

The police emphasised that, due to significant mechanical damage, the warhead posed a serious danger.

Bomb disposal experts safely recovered all the debris found, including the missile’s warhead.

They will subsequently be destroyed under controlled conditions at a specialised test site.





As previously reported by Censor.NET, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv last night, 14 July.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: warehouse and cars were on fire, boarding school was damaged. PHOTOS